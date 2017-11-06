Police search for suspects after 3 injured in Erlanger shooting

Erlanger police are investigating after one female and two males were shot and injured just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at the corner of Thomas Street and McArthur Lane.

All three victims were transported to University Hospital.

According to police, the female victim has been released, the two male victims are being treated. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police said up to four male suspects are believed to be involved in the shooting. No descriptions have been given.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-727-2424.

