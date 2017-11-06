NWS confirms four tornadoes in southern Indiana

We found lots of trees down in Springville, IN after an EF-1 hit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The fencing around the football field at Salem High was also damaged. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Salem was heavily damaged when three tornadoes hit the area. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Surveyors from the National Weather Service crossed southern Indiana Monday, following Sunday night's severe weather.

So far, four tornadoes have been confirmed.

Three were confirmed in Washington County, specifically in and around Salem. Another was confirmed in Springville, which is in Lawrence County.

It could have been much worse. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports the storm cell was actually 100 feet off the ground and that's why taller structures were hit, especially in Washington County.

"It hit the mill, and this old building came down on the diner," NWS Meteorologist John Gordon said. "I'm glad no one was hurt or killed."

Gordon was describing some of the worst damage in Washington County: the Dinner Bell Restaurant and the feed mill that's behind it.

A tornado warning was in effect at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Three tornadoes touched down; an EF-0 tornado west of Salem with winds of 80 miles per hour, and two EF-1 tornadoes packing winds of up to 95 miles per hour in and around Salem.

"Actually on radar it looked a lot worse than what we're seeing on the ground," Meteorologist John Gordon said.

What everyone was seeing on the radar is TDS, or Tornado Debris Signature.

"That's a bunch of stuff that's been pushed up into the sky," Gordon explained. "And I guess it was a lot of trees and kids toys and things like that. I was amazed that the houses over there, west of here, were not more damaged."

Salem High School, just recovering from their football field being flooded in May, got smacked again.

Heavy winds knocked down trees, and fencing and signs around the football field were damaged.

"We had a light pole go down due to a storage trailer that was parked at the hospital," School Facilities Manager Joey England said. "I guess the wind kind of picked it up and shoved it over the hill a little bit and hit the light pole there."

A fourth tornado hit Springville, Indiana in Lawrence County.

Trees were toppled there. We found some of them on top of homes and cars. That tornado's rating came to an EF-1. Roof and siding damage was the most common.

The NWS is still taking a look at the areas affected.

Luckily, Emergency Management officials in Orange County, Indiana told us they haven't found much damage there.

