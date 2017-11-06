Louisville fires women's lacrosse coach Young after 10 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has fired women's lacrosse coach Kellie Young, who had guided the program since its 2008 inception.

The Cardinals went 106-68 in 10 seasons under Young, including 11-8 last spring. Louisville was also coming off its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. A school release Monday did not specify a reason for her dismissal but said it was effective immediately.

Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra wished Young "the best moving forward" and added, "We will forever be appreciative for the effort that she put forth to start the University of Louisville lacrosse program from scratch."

