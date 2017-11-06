Murder victim married wife just nine days before shooting

Friends and strangers gathered for a vigil to honor Jason Monday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Jason Spencer and his wife had just returned from their honeymoon when he was murdered in front of her. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jason Spencer and his new wife returned from their Disneyland honeymoon on Saturday.

One day later, Spencer, 30, was shot to death in front of his bride on Everett Avenue in what police believe was as a robbery.

A 15-year-old male is in custody for his connection to the crime. Police are still looking for another suspect.

"It was just impossible to comprehend, because we had been following all of their joyous travels last week celebrating their honeymoon together," Jeff Ross said.

Ross and Spencer were close friends and coworkers at Humana.

"(I) Just went over and stood at his desk and stared," Ross said.

Ross shared his grief at a vigil organized by strangers on Monday evening. Many attendees heard the Sunday night gunfire.

"I didn't know him, but I've seen his picture and he had a great smile," one attendee said.

"I think the way a lot of people who experience immediate trauma, they need that outlet for grief," Jillian Nethery said.

Spencer was an active member of Sojourn Community Church. He also served with a missionary group, which is where he met his wife.

God came first in Spencer's life and still does in his family's.

"Their faith is going to carry them through this," Ross said.

Anyone with information on this crime should call 502-574-LMPD (5673).

