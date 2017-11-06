Neighbors: Cherokee Triangle murder a 'reality check'

Jason Spencer was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The crime scene tape and the sight of police cars are gone, but the feelings of shock and grief are still present for families living on Everett Avenue.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police said Jason Spencer, 30, was shot and killed while walking with his wife on Everett Avenue near Glenmary Avenue.

Neighbors recall hearing gunfire and screams.

"First, I was cautious and wondering if there was someone running around with a gun," Mickey Gregg, who lives a couple doors down from the shooting, said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Teen suspect found shot shortly after Cherokee Triangle murder

"I came to the front door and just cracked it open and heard that poor woman across the street just screaming," Tonya Williams, who lives across the street, said.

She had one bullet end up in her dining room.

"It was almost more than I can handle," Williams said.

Police said it was a random robbery that ended as murder. Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy but said they're still looking for one more person.

"You want to put things in a bucket, you know, in a box to make it make sense," Williams said. "When it's completely random, it doesn't make sense."

Police said it's unclear how many people were shooting and if the victim had a gun.

"To think that there are people that are roaming these streets that are capable of doing that is a scary thing," Gregg said.

The area is typically filled with people walking down tree-lined sidewalks.

"I don't feel safe anymore," Jennifer Curry, who was dog-sitting nearby, said. "I just don't want to go out at dark, but I don't want to be held captive either."

Monday, some stayed inside. Others said they're living with sadness but not fear.

"It can happen absolutely anywhere," Williams said. "It makes me sad."

"It's just a real reality check," Curry said. "It's a sad state of affairs."

"I'm not going to change the way I live because of it," Gregg said.

Police don't have a description for the other suspect. Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-564-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved