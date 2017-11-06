Woman gives Trump finger, gets pink slip from employer

One gesture was not enough for Juli Briskman, who showed her displeasure twice, in hopes her message got through. (Source: CNN, POOL, Getty Images, NBC/"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Facebook/Juli Briskman, @julibriskman, Facebook/akimallc)

(CNN) – A woman who flipped off President Donald Trump’s motorcade has been fired from her job but said given the same chance she would raise her finger again.

Juli Briskman is no longer working at Akima LLC, after she made the gesture in October while riding her bike. The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing.



“My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated."

One gesture was not enough for Briskman, who showed her displeasure twice, in hopes her message got through. And it did, widely on the internet. And she posted it on her social media accounts.

She was told that posting the @b_smialowski photo as her profile picture violated #AkimaLLC social media policy. https://t.co/xIMY0vgcMZ — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 6, 2017



She told Akima, where she worked on the marketing team, and a human resources representative pointed to an employee rule book, and a section concerning social media policy. She was then let go after about six months on the job.

The company also handles work on some government contracts. Since her firing she has gained a following, and some sympathy from those who dislike the president’s policies.

