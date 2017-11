By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington Lighthouse 34, Christel House Academy 7

Greenwood Christian 66, Monrovia 62

Indpls International 42, Traders Point Christian 37

Indpls Metro 35, Eminence 30

Turkey Run 35, Eminence 30

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.