1 person shot in Iroquois neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lonsdale Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot Monday night in the Iroquois neighborhood of Louisville.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lonsdale Avenue, off Bluegrass Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.

A victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to MetroSafe.

That person is expected to be transported to University Hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

