Animal shelter owner pleads guilty to animal cruelty

BEE SPRING, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman who ran an animal shelter where multiple dead animals were found pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals, but will likely spend no time in jail.

We began investigating the Edmonson County shelter back in 2014, as part of a broader look at shelters statewide.

Kim Carroll once pleaded with WAVE 3 News Investigative Reporter John Boel to not air a story on her failing animal shelter.

Carroll ran a for-profit shelter in Edmonson County. Four surrounding counties contracted her to house their animals in need. She told us they didn't give her enough money to properly care for the animals, but admitted she made money each year.

Back in 2014, we videotaped animals stacked in cages so small, they didn't appear to be able to fully stand or turn around.

During a confrontation with Boel she threatened to kill all the animals inside if he continued to investigate.

Then, in June of 2016, Kentucky State Police went to Carroll's shelter when they got a complaint about animals not being taken care of properly there.

Responding troopers found three dead cats and a dead dog, as well as 47 dogs and 17 cats in deplorable living conditions. Several of them were described as malnourished.

The Edmonson County Animal Shelter was shut down following that grim discovery. Animals were sent to various shelters around the region like the Warren County Humane Society. Many had to be euthanized because of their conditions. But some pets were reunited with owners.

After pleading guilty to cruelty to animals Monday, Carroll was sentenced to 12 months in jail. But the sentence was suspended for one year, under the condition that she does not receive any new charges.

Carroll is not allowed to own any animals for a year.

