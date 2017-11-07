Fallen Hero Crossing dedicated to murdered Jeffersonville police officer

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A plaque honoring a fallen southern Indiana officer was revealed Monday, more than 70 years after his death.

Jeffersonville city leaders unveiled the Fallen Hero Crossing Bridge in honor of fallen officer William Drury.

Drury was shot by a man he was taking into custody back in 1945. He fought to stay alive in a local hospital, but his condition turned grave and he did not survive.

The details of his death were unknown to any active or retired JPD officers, dating back to 1958.

"It happened before I was even born," Pam Bonifer, Drury's great granddaughter, said. "It took them awhile to find out about it, but it means a whole lot to the family that they did something to honor my great grandfather. It means a lot to the family."

The Fallen Hero Crossing Bridge links police and fire headquarters.

