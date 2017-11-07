Advisory panel to discuss councilman's fate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Metro Council voted on Nov. 1 to allow Dan Johnson to keep his seat in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Now, the council says Johnson may have not held up his deal.



The council planned to meet on Monday, but the county attorney advised the three-member advisory panel, made up of Councilman Rick Blackwell, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith and Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, to give 24 hours public notice before deciding to remove or keep Johnson.

As part of the agreement for Johnson to keep his seat he agreed to only be permitted into City Hall 20 minutes before Metro Council meetings, during, and 20 minutes after meetings. Johnson is accused of being in City Hall for eight minutes longer than what the agreement called for, in addition to making statements on social media.



The meeting is now set to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

