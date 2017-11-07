Florida State becomes 3rd university to suspend Greek life

(Joe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP). FSU President John Thrasher gestures after announcing the suspension of all Greek life activities at the university following the death at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge, during a news conference at the univ...

(Joe Rondone/Tallahassee Democrat via AP). In this photo taken Nov. 3, 2017, Florida State University's Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house near the FSU campus in Tallahassee, Fla., is viewed. Florida State President John Thrasher announced during a news con...

By JOE REEDY

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida State becomes at least the third university this year to suspend Greek life because of alcohol-related tragedies.

University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension on Monday of the school's 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge.

Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party.

On Monday, 20-year-old Garrett John Marcy, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

After the February hazing death of 19-year old Timothy Piazza, Penn State suspended fraternities and sororities from holding social activities during the spring semester. Louisiana State had a one-month suspension and continues to ban alcohol at Greek parties after the hazing death of 18-year old Maxwell Gruver in September.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.