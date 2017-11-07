Olympic marathon champ Sumgong banned 4 years for EPO

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer
Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenya has been banned four years for using the banned blood-booster EPO.
Sumgong's ban was announced by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, which ruled Sumgong ineligible from April 3.
The gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games failed an out-of-competition doping test on Feb. 28. She declined to have her backup "B'' sample tested.
Sumgong argued at a tribunal that she had tested positive for EPO after seeking treatment at a Kenyan hospital for an ectopic pregnancy. She said she was given a blood transfusion and other unknown medication by an unidentified doctor.
The anti-doping agency rejected the explanation after Sumgong failed to provide documents relating to her visit to the hospital.
Last year, Sumgong became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrantMore >>
New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrantMore >>
House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous for many AmericansMore >>
House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous for many AmericansMore >>
New York City Marathon security will include extra officers, heavy weapons, bomb-sniffing bombs, rooftop snipersMore >>
New York City Marathon security will include extra officers, heavy weapons, bomb-sniffing bombs, rooftop snipersMore >>
Houston paying tribute to Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles DodgersMore >>
Houston paying tribute to Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles DodgersMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>