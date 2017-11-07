2 arrested in connection to Graves Co. death investigation

One person was shot and killed overnight in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, the victim showed up at a Mayfield hospital around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Timothy Roper, 46, of Mayfield died at the hospital.

Police have arrested two Mayfield residents as part of the investigation.

At 8:20 p.m., Kentucky State Police arrested Miranda K. Murphy, age 32, and Joshua A. White, age 28, both of Mayfield, Kentucky.

According to an updated release, before the shooting, Roper, Murphy, and White arrived at a residence on McNeil Road in Boaz, Ky to rob the homeowner.

The suspects robbed and assaulted the elderly homeowner after forcing their way into the home.

The homeowner then shot Roper.

Autopsy results confirmed Roper died as a result of a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Both Murphy and White were charged with complicity to commit first degree burglary and complicity to commit first degree robbery and were lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Murphy was also charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

