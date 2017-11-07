Death investigation underway after shooting in Graves County, KY

One person was shot and killed overnight in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, the victim showed up at a Mayfield hospital around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Timothy Roper, 46, of Mayfield died at the hospital.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are actively investigating Roper's death.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

