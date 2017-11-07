Election results coming in: Your guide to the US elections

Democrats try to look forward but are still haunted by 2016. A year after a devastating defeat to Donald Trump, the party is still trying to move on.

Democrats try to look forward but are still haunted by 2016

Voters in Virginia, New Jersey picking new governors in contests that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

(Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Democrat, gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam describes his view on confederate monuments in McLean, Va.

By JOSCELYN PAINE

Associated Press

Voters are electing two governors, some big-city mayors and one member of Congress in an election dominated by local and state races.

A rundown of the top races on Tuesday's ballot:

TWO GOVERNORS

Voters in two states picked replacements for their term-limited governors - Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and Republican Chris Christie in New Jersey - in contests seen as an early referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump. In swing state Virginia, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie. In New Jersey, front-running Democrat Phil Murphy overcame Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

The stakes were high as both parties sought momentum ahead of next year's midterm elections. Democrats haven't won any special elections for Congress this year and the next Virginia governor will have a major say in the state's next round of redistricting, when Congressional lines are drawn. Republicans were looking for a boost as their party is beset by intraparty turmoil between Trump and key Republicans in Congress.

BIG-CITY MAYORS

Democrat Bill de Blasio won a second term as mayor of heavily Democratic New York City. He easily defeated Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis and several third-party candidates.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh won a second four-year term by beating City Councilor Tito Jackson after a low-key campaign.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking a second four-year term against state Sen. Coleman Young II, whose father was the city's first black mayor. Duggan was first elected after a state-appointed manager filed for Detroit's historic bankruptcy.

Nearly a dozen candidates are competing to succeed term-limited Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed. If the top vote-getter doesn't win more than 50 percent, the race would require a runoff on Dec. 5.

Two women - 54-year-old urban planner Cary Moon and 59-year-old former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan - are vying to lead Seattle, a city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others. Former Mayor Ed Murray dropped his re-election efforts - and then resigned - amid accusations of sexual abuse by multiple men.

Charlotte, North Carolina, will be getting its sixth mayor since 2009. Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, a Democrat, and Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith are running to replace Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who lost in the Democratic primary.

MEDICAID

Maine voters approved a measure allowing them to join 31 other states in expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The referendum represented the first time since the signature health bill of former President Barack Obama took effect that the question of expansion was put before U.S. voters. Maine's Republican governor had vetoed five attempts to expand the program.

UTAH'S CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

Utah voters are choosing a replacement for U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz after the Republican's surprise resignation earlier this year. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in the congressional district. John Curtis, the Republican mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, is challenged by Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett.

PHILADELPHIA DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Philadelphia's next district attorney is Larry Krasner, a liberal Democrat who vows to end mass incarceration and the death penalty. He replaces Democrat Seth Williams, who was sentenced to prison last month for accepting a bribe.

CONTROL OF WASHINGTON

Voters in the Seattle suburbs will determine whether the Washington state Senate will remain the only Republican-led legislative chamber on the West Coast. If the seat flips to Democrats in a special election, Washington will join Oregon and California with total Democratic rule in both legislative chambers and the governor's office.

