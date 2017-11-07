1 dead, 1 hurt in NKY truck stop shooting, suicide

One truck driver is dead and another is hurt in a shooting and suicide at a truck stop Tuesday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Crews responded to Pilot Travel Center, 118 Richwood Rd. about 9:45 a.m. dispatchers said.

One truck driver was shot in the arm and the other fatally shot himself in the head, said Tom Scheben.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the day.

