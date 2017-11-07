Missing 73-year-old Louisville woman believed to be in danger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who walked away from her home Monday night is believed to be in danger, according to Louisville Metro police.

Delores Martin, 73, was last seen walking in the 2700 block of Fleming Avenue around 11 p.m.

Martin is described as being 5’7’’ tall and weighing 185 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white/yellow/pink shirt, a black hat and carrying a green and blue purse.

Martin’s photo shows her using tubes and an oxygen tank, but police said she does not have the tubes or tank with her.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or 911.

