State Rep. Jim Wayne will not run for re-election

LOUISVILLE, KY - A longtime member of the Kentucky House of Representatives has announced that he won't seek re-election. Jim Wayne, a Democrat, has served as the state representative of District 35 in Louisville since 1991.

"You can't accomplish anything on your own. Progress is achieved by those dedicated to the hard work of building coalitions and fighting for change. I'm fortunate that I've partnered with people who not only have enriched my life, but have created lasting change in our commonwealth," Wayne said in a statement announcing his decision. "It has been a blessing beyond measure to work so closely with people committed to justice and progress. I couldn't ask for better allies, and I can’t thank the people in my district enough for trusting me to be their voice at the State Capitol."

Although his term runs through 2018, Wayne said he was announcing his retirement a year before the next general election so interested candidates would have time to plan their campaigns.

Wayne said that during his final year in the State Legislature he will continue working a number of issues, including tax reform.

"I will continue using every opportunity I have to urge tax reform that supports working families and promotes fairness in Kentucky," Wayne said in a statement.

Wayne said he will also continue to work for a statewide ban on corporal punishment in schools, gun safety laws, legislation to allow local governments to regulate firearms and a bill that would prohibit guns from college campuses.

