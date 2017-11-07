Driver in crash that killed family of 5 to appear in court Wednesday

The driver charged with five counts of murder in a northern Kentucky crash will appear in court Wednesday, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Daniel Greis has been in the hospital since the Oct. 26 collision that killed three children and their parents.

Police charged the 57-year-old but could not take him to jail until he recovered from broken bones sustained in the head-on crash.

Wednesday's 1:30 p.m. hearing will be Greis' first appearance in public.

Greis was driving on the wrong side of Staffordsburg Road when his car hit a Honda Accord driven by Rodney Pollitt, Jr. Sanders said he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Pollitt and his fiancé, Samantha Malohn, 27, and their three children, ages 9, 8 and 6, died at the scene.

If convicted, Greis could face life in prison.

Greis has been in police custody at an undisclosed medical facility.

"He will be transported from the medical facility where he is receiving treatment to court," Sanders wrote in an email Tuesday. It is not clear if Greis will be booked into jail or returned to the hospital after his court appearance.

The first known photo of Greis:

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

Greis had just left Hickory Sticks Golf Course when he tried to pass another vehicle – despite Staffordsburg Road being a no-passing roadway, Sanders said.

Court documents show he admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day.

His BAC was approximately between .083 and .092, according to officials. The legal driving limit in Kentucky is .08.

"I'm not sure that we will ever know what he was thinking," said Sanders.

Sanders called Staffordsburg Road (KY 536) a “busy country road” that is a heavily traveled connector between Kenton and Campbell counties. It is “certainly not a safe place to be trying to pass another vehicle," said Sanders.

Staffordsburg Road has 55 mph speed limit. Sanders could not say how fast Greis was traveling, but police believe speed was also factor in the crash.

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

GoFundMe set up for the Pollitt family

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together.

Family members say Samantha Malohn was a stay-at-home mother who cared for her oldest daughter, 9-year-old Hailie Ann, who had Down Syndrome. Rodney Pollitt worked as a bus driver for Kidz Club, a daycare in Erlanger.

Brenden Pollitt, 8, and Cailie Pollitt, 6, attended Sherman Elementary School. Their older sister, Hailie Ann, was a student at Dry Ridge Elementary.

A funeral for the Pollitt family was set for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.