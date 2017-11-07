Voters head to polls early Tuesday for West Clark referendum

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A single $95 million question looms over the voters in the West Clark Community Schools district.

>> VIDEO: Watch Sharon Yoo's report

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The $95 million referendum has divided the school district for years, and folks have good arguments to back both sides of the issue.

Several voters at Henryville High School shared that they had cast the "no" ballot. The sentiment wasn't difficult to find at the polling location.

"I think if it was a little more fair that the other schools -- Henryville and Borden -- received more of the money, then maybe I would have voted the other way," Jeaneen Beach said. Beach, along with several others argued that the $95 million pie was not divvied up fairly.

"Historically and still today, Silver Creek gets most of the money from West Clark school district," Janet Ridener said. "More programs are down at Silver Creek; they just seem to benefit more."

Some say just the bigger picture of a tax increase is already a strain.

"The increase that would be put on me ... wouldn't be devastating, but it would hurt pretty good," Dennis Schubnell said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Advisory panel to discuss councilman's fate

+ Fallen Hero Crossing dedicated to murdered police officer

+ Attorney for man accused of assaulting Rand Paul issues statement

However, people like Kyle Newby said a tax increase is worth it for the children. Although Newby's children attend Henryville, he said he doesn't mind pitching in for Silver Creek.

"Silver Creek has a majority of the taxpayer base; it has a majority of the students in the district," Newby said. "I understand where the money is going; again, they have the most need. I feel it's only fair that a lot of the money is going there for the needs they have currently."

The "no" voters cast their votes in the hopes that shutting the referendum down will force the school district to come up with something different.

"I think they can find other ways to do it," Schubnell said. "This just wasn't the greatest way."

Polling stations will remain open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Click here to find your polling location.

And click here to see how much of an increase your property will see.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.