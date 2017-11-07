Police: Cherokee Triangle murder victim was armed, returned fire

Jason Spencer was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man who died after he was shot in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood was armed with a gun and returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, according to Louisville Metro police.



Homicide Unit detectives confirmed Jason Spencer, 30, returned fire after he was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The suspect who was hit, a 15-year-old male, was located shortly after the Everett Avenue shooting near 11th and Hill streets.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Murder victim married wife just nine days before shooting

+ Teen suspect found shot shortly after Cherokee Triangle murder

+ Man shot, killed while walking with wife identified

+ 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle shooting

The suspect had non-life threatening injuries.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Spencer was walking with his wife when they encountered the 15-year-old and a second suspect.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.