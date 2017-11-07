Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to track actresses, journalists, report says

The New York Times says it was inexcusable that lawyer David Boies' firm was working to suppress its investigation into harassment charges against Harvey Weinstein when it was also representing the newspaper in other cases.

The New York Times says it was inexcusable that lawyer David Boies' firm was working to suppress its investigation into harassment charges against Harvey Weinstein when it was also representing the newspaper in...

Harvey Weinstein is pictured in this 2016 file photo. The former studio exec faces multiple accusations of sexual assautl and harassment. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Innvision/AP)

(RNN) – Harvey Weinstein allegedly hired an “army of spies” to follow accusers and journalists in an attempt to squash any allegations against him, according to a new report in the New Yorker magazine.

Ronan Farrow authored the new article about Weinstein - he also wrote the initial New Yorker report alleging years of sexual harassment and assault that led to the downfall of the Hollywood mogul.

The new report says that Weinstein hired a lawyer and a private security firm called Black Cube to gather information on women who accused him of harassment and sexual assault, including actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, which he denies.

Former Mossad agents (Israeli military intelligence) are employed at the security firm.

David Boise, a lawyer who argued for marriage equality in front of the Supreme Court and represented Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election recount, signed the contract directing Black Cube to investigate accusers and journalists with the intent of preventing a New York Times story, Farrow reported.

At the same time, Boise was representing the New York Times. He denies any conflict of interest.

A female employee with the security firm posing as a literary agent initiated contact and met with McGowan and journalists, recording the conversations. The "agent" insinuated to McGowan that she, too, had been harassed by Weinstein.

The same woman approached Ben Wallace, a New York Times reporter, saying she had information about Weinstein. However, Wallace said she pumped him for information about the investigation and insisted on sitting close to him, leading him to believe she was recording him.

To read the entire story, click here.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.