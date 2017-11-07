Advisory panel not making decision on Dan Johnson's council future tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Metro Council has not made a decision on the fate of embattled councilman Dan Johnson.

In a special meeting called to review any potential wrongdoing by Johnson, per the terms of an agreement struck just last week, a three-member advisory panel -- council members Rick Blackwell, Barbara Sexton-Smith and Barbara Shanklin -- agreed to meet Monday to discuss a calendar for the "final steps" on Johnson's future.

The decision was reached after the panel spent two hours and 15 minutes in a closed session.

The council took no action on Tuesday night. Wednesday's meeting has also been canceled, per Barbara Sexton-Smith.

Six days ago, the full council voted to keep Johnson despite multiple accusations of sexual harassment dating back to June.

But the decision demanded that Johnson could only be in City Hall no more than 20 minutes before and after council meetings, plus the meetings themselves. The agreement also stipulated Johnson would do other council work from home.

In the short time that agreement was in effect, however, the council ruled that Johnson had violated the deal by being in City Hall outside of the permitted window.

This story will be updated.

