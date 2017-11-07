Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot during traffic stop

NAZARETH, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been shot during a traffic stop, and a suspect is believed to be in custody.

State police say the trooper was shot Tuesday on state Route 191 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, about 65 miles north of Philadelphia.

The trooper's condition was not immediately known.

Citing emergency radio reports, local media reported the suspect is in custody at Easton Hospital. Asked to confirm, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli told The Associated Press, "I believe that to be the case."

There's a heavy police presence at the hospital. A car with its back window shot out that matches the description of the suspect's car is in the parking lot, marked with police tape.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted that he is "praying for this trooper and their family."

