Community votes against controversial $95M referendum

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A controversial referendum failed to pass in Clark County.

The community voted against the $95 million referendum that has divided the West Clark Community School district for years.

Votes against the measure outweighed votes in favor. The final count was 5,402 to 2,321.

Of the $95 million referendum, approximately $4.8 million will go toward renovating the Borden campus. Another $7.3 million will go toward renovating Henryville. The remaining $83 million or so will go toward the Silver Creek campus.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

