Suspected cigarette bandit faces new burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Add three more charges to the arrest record of a burglary suspect WAVE3.com first reported on Monday.

Norman Lewis Brown, 55, was taken into custody over the weekend, accused in a series of crimes in which he allegedly smashed glass windows or doors of convenience stores, then stole cartons of cigarettes.

While in custody Monday, he was slapped with new charges related to two similar crimes in October.

Brown has admitted to all of his crimes, according to his several arrest reports.

He's being held on $30,000 bond.

