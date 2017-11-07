Settlement reached in Hopkins Co. Schools lawsuit

The Hopkins County Board of Education has reached a $600,000 settlement with Associated Engineers Inc.

It comes nearly six years after construction stopped at the Career and Technology Center site on Grapevine Road.

The board filed the lawsuit in 2012 to pay for the cost of remediation at the site.

School board officials say they had to find another location to build because of unstable subsoil conditions at the Grapevine Road site.

They say that was all they could receive based on the insurance coverage for Associated Engineers.

A lawsuit against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America is still pending.

The Hopkins County Career and Technology Center was eventually built on Patriot Drive and opened in May 2016.

