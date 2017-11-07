OPD using crisis intervention training to deal with life & death situations

Helping out when we need them the most.

That's the call many Tri-State police officers answer every single day and we're learning that more and more officers are getting trained to help people with mental illnesses.

They're part of CIT or a crisis intervention team.

Ask any police officer and they'll tell you, they never know what they'll find when they're dispatched on a call. But Owensboro Police and other local departments have an extra tool..helping them help you.

"Anybody that has gone through a traumatic event or any type that would cause them not to think straight, they'll benefit from talking with us because we know it takes time because we have the time and resources and the training to get them the help they need. And it all begins with listening to them," says OPD Sgt. Adam Johnston.

Sgt. Adam Johnston is a coordinator for OPD's CIT team. He helps officers learn what to look for when they first get to a scene and how to calm down a hectic situation.

This training played a huge role for an OPD officer this past summer.

"Those first few minutes are pretty critical. I don't know why she's up there, I don't know what's going on." OPD Officer Rick Latanzio.

Officer Rick Latanzio is in his 18th year with OPD. He was working street duty when he was called to the corner of Second and Daviess in downtown Owensboro. A suicidal woman was standing on the roof of a building.

"As soon as it came out on the radio, it was on 2nd Street. And I kinda thought...'wait a minute...' and I looked up and when I did, the lady was walking across the front of the building," said Latanzio.

Officer Latanzio was able to get to the top of that building, using his CIT skill set and a shared bond to calm her down and she's alive today because of her interaction with him and his team.

"This lady was a mother. You know, I have a child. It was easy to see there's a bond between us. We're parents, no matter what situation you're in. This is something she mentioned and something I focused on," said Latanzio.

Right now, almost 90 percent of officers within OPD are CIT trained.

It's one of the first classes their new recruits are enrolled in.

