Local activists want JCPS to keep police out of schools

Some activists suggest that what happened at Jeffersontown High is part of a racial injustice pattern. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a fight at Jeffersontown High School last week involving police and students was widely viewed on social media, activists are now asking if police officers should be inside Jefferson County Public schools at all.

JCPS told WAVE 3 News 29 schools in the district have School Resource Officers. Meyzeek is provided through a contract with LMPD. But since the fight video surfaced some parents and activists asked for that to change. They said what happened at Jeffersontown High School is part of a deeper pattern of racial injustice.

It began with a lunchtime brawl between two students last week that resulted in J-Town police stepping in, an officer getting hit and one student being tased. A concerned coalition calling itself "Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice," made the case that it's time to rethink the role police play in our schools.

Michael Aldridge with the ACLU of Kentucky offered comment during a press conference.

“According to the U.S. Department of Education, 1.6 million children go to public schools that have police officers but no counselors," Aldridge said.

Protesters held signs that read “stop criminalizing children" on Tuesday.

Some parents in the group said students of color are at risk every day, but other JCPS parents told WAVE 3 News off camera, students causing problems are sometimes coming from criminalized homes, and students not causing trouble feel safer with the officers there.

Some teachers said they can't teach while dealing with disciplinary issues. Others blame that issue on former Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens for her reconfiguration of alternative schools.

+ UPDATE: Jtown PD defends officers, shares another look at fight with students

+ JCPS interim superintendent calls for reviews of fight between Jtown High students, police

Gay Adelmann of "Dear JCPS," an online discussion group for JCPS, said the district is putting the focus on punitive measures, instead of supportive ones.

"We've seen this now escalate to the situation where it's getting public attention but we need to be looking upstream to how did we get here," Adelmann said.

The group plans to be at Tuesday night’s board meeting to challenge the current JCPS policies on SROs. These are the schools that have SROs and the police departments that provide them:

Lou Metro PD - Southern H.S.

St Matthew PD -Waggener H.S.

LMPD -Meyzeek M.S.

LMPD - Fairdale H.S.

Jeffersontown PD - Carrithers M.S.

LMPD - Portland E.S

LMPD - Newburg M.S

LMPD - PRP H.S.

LMPD - Valley H.S.

Jeff County Sheriff Office - Olmsted S M.S

JTPD - Jeffersontown H.S

JCSO - Seneca H.S.

JCSO - Knight M.S.

LMPD - Shawnee H.S.

LMPD - Atherton H.S.

LMPD - Lassiter M.S.

LMPD-Westport M.S.

LMPD-Frost M.S

LMPD-Moore H.S.

JCSO - Fern Creek.H.S

LMPD - Kammerer M.S

JCSO - Liberty H.S.

LMPD - Highland M.S.

LMPD - Stuart M.S.

JCSO - Doss H.S.

LMPD - TJ M.S.

LMPD - Atkinson E.S

JCSO - Iroquois HS

