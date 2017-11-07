LIST: Retailers post Black Friday holiday shopping ads

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's early November, which means we're way behind in our holiday shopping planning.

But thanks to sites like BFAds.net and BestBlackFriday.com, we now know what all the Black Friday deals will be at most major retailers.

Click a link below to see some of the Black Friday ads that are now available:

+ Sears

+ Kmart

+ Target

+ Barnes & Noble

+ ACE Hardware

+ JCPenney

+ Costco

Also, there are rumors that the Best Buy Black Friday ad will be "leaked" on Wednesday. Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as we can track it down!

