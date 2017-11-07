USA Gymnastics hires Kerry Perry as new president and CEO

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
USA Gymnastics is reaching outside the sport in an effort to move forward after a sex abuse scandal.
The organization hired Kerry Perry as its new president and CEO on Tuesday. She was the vice president of business development at Learfield Communications. Perry will officially start on Dec. 1.
She replaces Steve Penny, who resigned in March after 12 years on the job following criticism over the way USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse claims.
USA Gymnastics has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct against Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor from 1996-2015. Nassar is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
He's awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
President Donald Trump's visit to Japan briefly took a turn from formal to fishyMore >>
President Donald Trump's visit to Japan briefly took a turn from formal to fishyMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>