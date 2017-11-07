Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

(RNN) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was killed when his plane crashed on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the ICON A5 light sport aircraft registered to Halladay crashed into the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, FL, at about 1 p.m. ET. They recovered Halladay's body from the two-passenger plane, police said.
A viewer of Tampa TV station WTSP sent in photos of the wreckage and the tail number matched photos and videos that Halladay had posted on his Twitter account.
Our Swift Water Response Team and Marine Unit responding to the downed plane in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/xwWHU5S7uf— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017
Halladay won the Cy Young award twice and pitched a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010. He retired with 203 wins and a 3.38 ERA. The 40-year-old became a pilot after he retired from baseball at the end of the 2013 season.
He married Brandy Gates on Nov. 27, 1998, and the couple had two children together.
I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff— Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017
