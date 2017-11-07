Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dead after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay, shown in this March 2017 photo, was killed in a single plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(RNN) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was killed when his plane crashed on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the ICON A5 light sport aircraft registered to Halladay crashed into the Gulf of Mexico about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, FL, at about 1 p.m. ET. They recovered Halladay's body from the two-passenger plane, police said.

A viewer of Tampa TV station WTSP sent in photos of the wreckage and the tail number matched photos and videos that Halladay had posted on his Twitter account.