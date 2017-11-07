The Fix Is In: iPhone glitch workaround now allows users to type "I"

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you ignored your office's IT guy when he told you not to update your iPhone to iOS 11, don't worry, we've got a fix for you.

Perhaps you've noticed the bug when trying to type the letter "I." The software for some reason changes it to an "A" and then a question mark.

The WAVE 3 News technology department offers the following workaround:

+ Go to Settings on your phone

+ Then go to General > Keyboard > Text Replacement

+ Tap "+"

+ For "Phrase," type a capital "I"

+ For "Shortcut," type a lowercase "i"

+ Hit SAVE

+ Go back to ignoring your IT team

