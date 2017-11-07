Pac-12: UCLA players involved in 'situation' in China

HANGZHOU, China (AP) - UCLA basketball players were "involved in a situation" in China, with police being summoned to the team's hotel to investigate the unknown matter, the Pac-12 Conference commissioner said.

Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement on Tuesday night that "UCLA is cooperating fully with local authorities."

Scott did not elaborate on what occurred and he said the league was directing all inquiries about the specifics of the matter to UCLA.

"We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is all about," he said. "Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

UCLA team spokesman Alex Timiraos said the school is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

Police were called to the hotel shared by the Georgia Tech and UCLA teams, and three players for the Yellow Jackets were questioned and cleared.

A statement from Georgia Tech said its players weren't involved in the activities being investigated.

The teams were staying at the Hyatt Regency Hangzhou on Tuesday before leaving for Shanghai, where Georgia Tech and No. 21 UCLA are set to open the season in a game that will be played Friday night U.S. time.

Georgia Tech said its players who were questioned were to rejoin the team and resume their scheduled activities.

The teams are playing at Baoshan Arena in the annual Pac-12 China game, in which a conference school plays another American opponent as part of the league's global initiative. Earlier this week, both teams visited Chinese commerce giant Alibaba, which co-sponsors the game.

