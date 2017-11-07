Jeffersontown High School principal steps down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In a letter sent to parents of students of Jeffersontown High School Tuesday, the principal announced he is stepping down.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials confirmed Dr. Matt Kingsley requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal elsewhere.

In the meantime, Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge until an acting principal is named, according to the letter.

Here is the letter in full, which was dated and sent to parents Nov. 7:

Dear Jeffersontown High School Families I wanted to let you know that effective this afternoon, I will no longer be serving as principal of Jeffersontown High School. I requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal in the district. Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the school until an acting principal is named. Once an acting principal is named, the search for my permanent replacement will begin immediately. I want you to know that I am thankful for the time I spent with your families and I value the time I’ve served as your principal. I’ve grown personally and professionally and I appreciate your friendship and support. The teachers, staff and students at Jeffersontown are amazing, and I am a better person because of my time here at Jeffersontown High. Please know that I will always be a cheerleader for our school and your students. Sincerely, Matt Kingsley

Jeffersontown High School Principal

