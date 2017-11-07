At least 13 gunshots in 6 seconds in Cherokee Triangle homicide

Spencer was out walking with his wife when he was killed.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At least 13 gun shots and screaming -- that's what was captured on a home surveillance camera in the Highlands the night a Louisville man was shot and killed just after returning from his honeymoon.

The surveillance camera didn't capture any suspects or the victim, Jason Spencer, but you can hear it all.

The video that WAVE 3 News obtained is disturbing. The gunshots rang out for about six seconds.

(NOTE: WAVE 3 News will not post the video online, but we counted 13 gunshots in six seconds)

Spencer, 30, was armed with a gun and returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, Louisville Metro police said.

Homicide Unit detectives confirmed Spencer returned fire after he was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The suspect who was hit, a 15-year-old boy, was located shortly after the Everett Avenue shooting near 11th and Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood. A man who lives in that area told WAVE 3 News that he saw the teen lying in the street. The teen suspect's injuries were not life-threatening.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene on Everett Avenue.

Police said he was walking with his wife when they encountered the teen and a second suspect.

Spencer was a longtime member of Sojourn Community Church. He was married at Sojourn Community Church Midtown just 10 days ago, and had just returned from his Disneyland honeymoon.

Sojourn Community Church released a statement to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday:

"Jason Spencer was a long-time, faithful member of Sojourn Community Church. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was full of joy, quick to help, and serve others. Jason was a faithful friend to many. He was a strong Christian, who exemplified the love of Christ to everyone he met. Our Sojourn Church family is grieving deeply together and saddened by this tragic loss. He will be deeply missed. We are praying and caring for his wife, Andrea, his family, and the community of friends who loved him dearly."

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Jason and his family on Wednesday at Christ Church United Methodist in St. Matthews at 6 p.m.

A memorial account has been set up in Spencer's memory. Also, anyone can make a donation to help his family at any Fifth Third Bank location. The account number is 7908253821.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call LMPD's anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

