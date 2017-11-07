Series a winner for Fox, but doesn't match last year

NEW YORK (AP) - The Houston Astros may not have the drawing power of the Chicago Cubs, but Fox isn't about to complain.
The network was blessed with a seven-game World Series for the second straight year, which is ideal for business. The Nielsen company said the Astros' final victory over the Dodgers reached an average of 28.3 million viewers.
That's nowhere near the 40 million that 2016's ultimate game between the Cubs and Cleveland Indians reached. But both those teams were bucking a history of futility, and their final game was breathtakingly close. The Astros won their first championship and dominated in the seventh game.
Strong last two games enabled Fox to win the ratings race for the second straight week.
