I-24 open in Trigg Co., KY after vehicle struck cable barrier

All lanes are open on Interstate 24 after a crash caused the roadway to be reduced to one lane.

It happened between the 59 and 60 mile markers in Trigg County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a vehicle struck the median cable barrier and is entangled in the cables.

The estimated duration for the lane closure is one hour.

Officials said the crew got lucky and the car popped free from the barrier more quickly than expected.

The estimated duration for the lane closure was one hour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.