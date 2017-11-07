California to collaborate with EU, China on carbon markets

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Jerry Brown is further expanding California's cooperation with the European Union and China on fighting climate change.
Brown and the European Union's climate commissioner announced Tuesday the two governments will begin hosting regular meetings, and work with China, on carbon market cooperation. Carbon markets aim to reduce pollution by putting a price on emissions. California operates one through its cap-and-trade program.
Brown's remarks come during a nearly two-week trip in Europe focused on fighting global warming. Brown has emerged as a foil to President Donald Trump on climate change, forming agreements and partnerships with governments worldwide as the White House backs away from international climate commitments. He'll end the week at a United Nation's climate conference in Germany.
Brown says he hopes California and the EU can link markets.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NASA: Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, has died at 88.More >>
NASA: Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon, has died at 88.More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub returns to Broadway in an "irresistible" show as an Egyptian band leader in "The Band's Visit"More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
President Donald Trump, on his first day on the Korean peninsula, signaled a willingness to negotiate with North Korea to end its nuclear weapons program, urging Pyongyang to "come to the table" and "make a deal."More >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
South Korean police are on high alert as critics of U.S. President Donald Trump protested in Seoul as he arrived in the country amid public concerns over North Korea's nuclear threatsMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
The stepsister of a man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart says he's been tormented by voices in his head since taking LSD nearly 30 years agoMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
A New Jersey church has held a funeral for a man who was among eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike pathMore >>
President Donald Trump's visit to Japan briefly took a turn from formal to fishyMore >>
President Donald Trump's visit to Japan briefly took a turn from formal to fishyMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>