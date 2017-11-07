Hunter hanging from tree stand in Union Co. rescued

A hunter is luckily alive after losing his footing and falling out of a tree stand.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, a man hunting outside of Uniontown called for help. He was hanging upside down about 25 feet up, dangling from a tree stand.

His foot was caught and his harness was still attached.

"The importance of the harness? It saved his life," firefighter Larry Mosley said.

Dispatchers, with the help of his cell phone provider, were able to ping his location and send first responders to that spot in a heavily wooded area off of Highway 360 in Union County. That man, who lives out of state, said his legs were starting to go numb.

Within about 10 minutes of the initial call, first responders were in the area. They found the woods were so dense, they decided to put a rescue boat in at the nearest drop point, but they ended up not needing it.

"There was another boat already in the water and the guy was nice enough to let us board his boat and take us down the creek to find this gentleman's boat," firefighter Junior Hargrove explained.

Union County Volunteer Firefighters tell 14 News the man was hungry, tired and sweating, but was otherwise okay. He refused treatment on the scene.

