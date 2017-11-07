Light Up Louisville set to kick off Christmas season in late November

The Light Up Louisville celebration in 2015. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

Mayor Fischer made the announcement about this year's festivities on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville will return to Jefferson Square and Metro Hall on November 24.

Mayor Greg Fischer and city leaders announced details for event, in it's 37th year, on Tuesday.

Light Up Louisville is the official kick-off to the holiday season in the city.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

This year there will be a pop-up skating rink, Santa's Workshop at Metro Hall and a vendor village at 6th and Jefferson Streets.

"Santa Claus, the big man for the North Pole, Saint Nicholas, will arrive at the entertainment stage at 8 p.m. for the big light up moment," Mayor Fischer said. "He will help me light tens of thousands of lights, including the city Christmas tree at Jefferson Square Park."

Light Up Louisville gets underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 24.

The parade starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.