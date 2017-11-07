I-65 SB reopen at hospital curve following crash

A small portion of I-65 S will be closed until the morning. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 65 at hospital curve reopened following a tractor trailer crash.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officials arrived on scene the crash had caused a large fire, according to MetroSafe. Around 25 firefighters quickly put out the flames.

According to officials, an LMPD officer helped the driver get out.

James Wyatt, a JCPS teacher, was driving north on I-65 when he said he saw the crash. So he stopped his truck, hopped the barrier and ran to help.

Wyatt said cars continued to drive through the flames as he and the officer managed to break a window and pull the driver out.

"One of the things that struck me the most was that when we pulled him out, he said he thought he was going to die in there, which was kind of like a surreal moment for me," Wyatt said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The WAVE 3 News crew at the scene reported that officials are concerned about the large amount of diesel fuel that was spilled after the crash. That could compromise the structural integrity of the bridge where the wreck occurred.

Lanes on I-65 were closed until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

