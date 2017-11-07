UPDATE: I-65 SB closed at hospital curve until Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A tractor trailer crash has shut down Hospital Curve and the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.

The call came in around 8:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

>> CHECK LIVE TRAFFIC MAPS ON WAVE3.COM

MetroSafe said when officials arrived on scene, they found that a tractor trailer had crashed. The crash caused a large fire, but officials have since put out the flames.

The driver was able to get out safe, according to officials.

UofL is playing Bellarmine in an exhibition game tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Police will be blocking ramps to the interstate as fans leave to try to avoid more traffic issues.

No word on how many vehicles were involved. LMPD said the road will be closed until Wednesday morning.

The WAVE 3 News crew at the scene reported that officials are concerned about the large amount of diesel fuel that was spilled after the crash. This could compromise the structural integrity of the buildings in the area.

Air 3 will launch over the scene shortly. We will stream that live on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.