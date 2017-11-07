Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon 74, Covenant Christian 55
Beech Grove 62, Tri-West 43
Bloomington South 78, Edgewood 33
Bremen 44, LaVille 33
Brownsburg 47, Center Grove 42
Columbus North 63, New Albany 52
Delta 49, Alexandria 36
E. Central 61, Madison 33
Eastside 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 25
Fairfield 63, Wawasee 26
Fountain Central 39, Clinton Central 37
Franklin 54, Southport 47
Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Bellmont 35
Heritage Christian 80, Seymour 52
Huntington North 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 49
Indiana Deaf 63, Central Christian School 15
Indpls Irvington 45, Indpls Howe 21
Jac-Cen-Del 74, Madison Shawe 25
Lafayette Jeff 62, Western Boone 42
Lakewood Park 52, Fremont 43
Loogootee 57, Eastern (Greene) 17
McCutcheon 75, Carroll (Flora) 33
Monroe Central 73, Cowan 23
Muncie Burris 51, Anderson Prep Academy 43
N. Decatur 45, Union Co. 38
N. Knox 42, Dubois 32
Noblesville 75, Indpls Tech 18
Northview 52, White River Valley 26
Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15
Owen Valley 50, Greencastle 22
Providence 65, Lanesville 50
Richmond 72, Union (Modoc) 7
S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, W. Washington 62
Shakamak 33, Washington Catholic 24
Sheridan 92, Indpls Lighthouse 11
Springs Valley 69, Shoals 29
Terre Haute South 62, W. Vigo 27
Triton 38, Argos 26
University 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44
Washington 39, S. Knox 29
Westfield 48, Lawrence Central 44
Zionsville 71, Indianapolis Attucks 27
