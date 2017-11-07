Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon 74, Covenant Christian 55

Beech Grove 62, Tri-West 43

Bloomington South 78, Edgewood 33

Bremen 44, LaVille 33

Brownsburg 47, Center Grove 42

Columbus North 63, New Albany 52

Delta 49, Alexandria 36

E. Central 61, Madison 33

Eastside 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 25

Fairfield 63, Wawasee 26

Fountain Central 39, Clinton Central 37

Franklin 54, Southport 47

Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Bellmont 35

Heritage Christian 80, Seymour 52

Huntington North 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 49

Indiana Deaf 63, Central Christian School 15

Indpls Irvington 45, Indpls Howe 21

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Madison Shawe 25

Lafayette Jeff 62, Western Boone 42

Lakewood Park 52, Fremont 43

Loogootee 57, Eastern (Greene) 17

McCutcheon 75, Carroll (Flora) 33

Monroe Central 73, Cowan 23

Muncie Burris 51, Anderson Prep Academy 43

N. Decatur 45, Union Co. 38

N. Knox 42, Dubois 32

Noblesville 75, Indpls Tech 18

Northview 52, White River Valley 26

Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15

Owen Valley 50, Greencastle 22

Providence 65, Lanesville 50

Richmond 72, Union (Modoc) 7

S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, W. Washington 62

Shakamak 33, Washington Catholic 24

Sheridan 92, Indpls Lighthouse 11

Springs Valley 69, Shoals 29

Terre Haute South 62, W. Vigo 27

Triton 38, Argos 26

University 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44

Washington 39, S. Knox 29

Westfield 48, Lawrence Central 44

Zionsville 71, Indianapolis Attucks 27

