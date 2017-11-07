16 UofL holds off Bellarmine 72-57 in final exhibition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #16 Louisville held off Division II Bellarmine 72-57 in front of 15,350 fans in the KFC YUM! Center on Tuesday night.
The Cards turned the ball over 20 times, but shot 52% in the second half. They did force 17 Bellarmine miscues.
Deng Adel led UofL with 21 points and 7 rebounds. V.J. King added 14 points, but both Adel and King turned the ball over 5 times.
Anas Mahmoud finished with 9 points and 11 rebounds.
Brent Bach led the Knights with 12 points.
UofL had a 21-2 advantage in second chance points and out rebounded Bellarmine 43-25.
The Cards tip off the season for real on Sunday against George Mason in the KFC YUM! Center. That one is set for a 2 p.m. tip off.
Bellarmine gets underway on Friday in Indianapolis against Saginaw Valley.
