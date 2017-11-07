Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon 74, Covenant Christian 55
Barr-Reeve 51, Orleans 36
Beech Grove 62, Tri-West 43
Bethany Christian 44, Jimtown 31
Bloomington South 78, Edgewood 33
Bowman Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 31
Bremen 44, LaVille 33
Brownsburg 47, Center Grove 42
Castle 76, Gibson Southern 40
Central Noble 79, Whitko 29
Clay City 64, S. Vermillion 60
Cloverdale 89, N. Central (Farmersburg) 56
Columbus North 63, New Albany 52
Corydon 57, Perry Central 40
Crawfordsville 39, N. Putnam 36
Crothersville 62, Clarksville 42
Delta 49, Alexandria 36
E. Central 61, Madison 33
Eastside 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 25
Elkhart Central 53, Concord 41
Ev. Bosse 82, Ev. Reitz 24
Ev. North 63, Vincennes 57
Fairfield 63, Wawasee 26
Fountain Central 39, Clinton Central 37
Franklin 54, Southport 47
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, New Haven 50
Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Bellmont 35
Goshen 49, Lakeland 40
Heritage Christian 80, Seymour 52
Huntington North 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 49
Indian Creek 75, Cascade 73
Indiana Deaf 63, Central Christian School 15
Indpls Ben Davis 57, Mooresville 52
Indpls Irvington 45, Indpls Howe 21
Indpls Lutheran 54, Edinburgh 51
Indpls Roncalli 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 35
Jac-Cen-Del 74, Madison Shawe 25
Lafayette Jeff 83, Western Boone 60
Lakewood Park 52, Fremont 43
LaPorte 70, New Prairie 28
Loogootee 57, Eastern (Greene) 17
Manchester 42, Cass 32
McCutcheon 75, Carroll (Flora) 33
Mishawaka Marian 57, Plymouth 44
Monroe Central 73, Cowan 23
Muncie Burris 51, Anderson Prep Academy 43
N. Decatur 45, Union Co. 38
N. Knox 42, Dubois 32
Noblesville 75, Indpls Tech 18
Northview 52, White River Valley 26
NorthWood 48, Mishawaka 39
Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15
Oak Hill 51, Marion 37
Owen Valley 50, Greencastle 22
Peru 46, Caston 25
Prairie Hts. 50, Heritage 49
Princeton 45, Southridge 18
Providence 65, Lanesville 50
Richmond 72, Union (Modoc) 7
S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, W. Washington 62
S. Dearborn 58, Switzerland Co. 38
Shakamak 33, Washington Catholic 24
Sheridan 92, Indpls Lighthouse 11
Southern Wells 56, Liberty Christian 48
Southwood 52, Pioneer 33
Springs Valley 69, Shoals 29
Terre Haute South 62, W. Vigo 27
Tri 51, Morristown 44
Triton 38, Argos 26
University 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44
Valparaiso 63, Kankakee Valley 45
Vincennes Rivet 57, Jasper 38
W. Lafayette 63, Frankfort 19
Warren Central 52, Indpls Cathedral 51
Washington 39, S. Knox 29
Westfield 48, Lawrence Central 44
Winchester 68, Yorktown 58
Woodlan 46, Hamilton 13
Zionsville 71, Indianapolis Attucks 27
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.