Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon 74, Covenant Christian 55

Barr-Reeve 51, Orleans 36

Beech Grove 62, Tri-West 43

Bethany Christian 44, Jimtown 31

Bloomington South 78, Edgewood 33

Bowman Academy 50, S. Bend Clay 31

Bremen 44, LaVille 33

Brownsburg 47, Center Grove 42

Castle 76, Gibson Southern 40

Central Noble 79, Whitko 29

Clay City 64, S. Vermillion 60

Cloverdale 89, N. Central (Farmersburg) 56

Columbus North 63, New Albany 52

Corydon 57, Perry Central 40

Crawfordsville 39, N. Putnam 36

Crothersville 62, Clarksville 42

Delta 49, Alexandria 36

E. Central 61, Madison 33

Eastside 46, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 25

Elkhart Central 53, Concord 41

Ev. Bosse 82, Ev. Reitz 24

Ev. North 63, Vincennes 57

Fairfield 63, Wawasee 26

Fountain Central 39, Clinton Central 37

Franklin 54, Southport 47

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, New Haven 50

Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, Bellmont 35

Goshen 49, Lakeland 40

Heritage Christian 80, Seymour 52

Huntington North 51, Ft. Wayne Snider 49

Indian Creek 75, Cascade 73

Indiana Deaf 63, Central Christian School 15

Indpls Ben Davis 57, Mooresville 52

Indpls Irvington 45, Indpls Howe 21

Indpls Lutheran 54, Edinburgh 51

Indpls Roncalli 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Jac-Cen-Del 74, Madison Shawe 25

Lafayette Jeff 83, Western Boone 60

Lakewood Park 52, Fremont 43

LaPorte 70, New Prairie 28

Loogootee 57, Eastern (Greene) 17

Manchester 42, Cass 32

McCutcheon 75, Carroll (Flora) 33

Mishawaka Marian 57, Plymouth 44

Monroe Central 73, Cowan 23

Muncie Burris 51, Anderson Prep Academy 43

N. Decatur 45, Union Co. 38

N. Knox 42, Dubois 32

Noblesville 75, Indpls Tech 18

Northview 52, White River Valley 26

NorthWood 48, Mishawaka 39

Norwell 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 15

Oak Hill 51, Marion 37

Owen Valley 50, Greencastle 22

Peru 46, Caston 25

Prairie Hts. 50, Heritage 49

Princeton 45, Southridge 18

Providence 65, Lanesville 50

Richmond 72, Union (Modoc) 7

S. Central (Elizabeth) 74, W. Washington 62

S. Dearborn 58, Switzerland Co. 38

Shakamak 33, Washington Catholic 24

Sheridan 92, Indpls Lighthouse 11

Southern Wells 56, Liberty Christian 48

Southwood 52, Pioneer 33

Springs Valley 69, Shoals 29

Terre Haute South 62, W. Vigo 27

Tri 51, Morristown 44

Triton 38, Argos 26

University 61, Indpls Park Tudor 44

Valparaiso 63, Kankakee Valley 45

Vincennes Rivet 57, Jasper 38

W. Lafayette 63, Frankfort 19

Warren Central 52, Indpls Cathedral 51

Washington 39, S. Knox 29

Westfield 48, Lawrence Central 44

Winchester 68, Yorktown 58

Woodlan 46, Hamilton 13

Zionsville 71, Indianapolis Attucks 27

