Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boone Grove 64, Hebron 35
Boonville 44, Pike Central 40
Calumet 39, Hammond Gavit 26
E. Chicago Central 69, Hobart 38
Fishers 57, Anderson 37
Franklin Central 54, Franklin 30
Glenn 35, Triton 24
Griffith 44, Hammond 37
Indpls Ritter 58, Lebanon 53, OT
Kokomo 57, Taylor 35
Madison-Grant 61, Wes-Del 26
N. Montgomery 52, Indpls Park Tudor 42
New Palestine 67, Greenwood 53
Rochester 53, Twin Lakes 51, OT
S. Central (Union Mills) 60, Culver 20
Tindley 119, Indpls Herron 29
Wabash 58, Mississinewa 48
Warsaw 39, Manchester 23
Winchester 79, Elwood 36
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.