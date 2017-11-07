Friend of Linkin' Bridge member shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville recording artists Linkin' Bridge are mourning a friend lost to local gun violence.

Michael David was shot and killed on Elliott Avenue Sunday.

He was friends with Linkin' Bridge member China Lacy. Lacy said he feels the loss deeply because he and David were both young men working hard to get ahead and make their neighborhood better.

Lacy shared his grief and anger in a series of Facebook posts.

In one of them he asked the question, "Why do we continue and act stupid and kill each other when we know what we come from and what we have went through?"

"It hit home. This particular situation hit home," Lacy told us. "It's like we're all trying to do something positive, trying to be the lighthouse in the community and those lighthouses are being extinguished."

Linkin' Bridge recently released a single called "The War." The song deals with themes of community violence and conflict.

The band is currently rehearsing for some upcoming performances in New York, Los Angeles and in Louisville at the Brown Theatre in December.

