Possible explosion leads to fire, house collapse

The outburst started after the board denied Dr. Chris Kolb's motion to add "policing in schools" to the agenda.More >>
The outburst started after the board denied Dr. Chris Kolb's motion to add "policing in schools" to the agenda.More >>
The fire was reported just after midnight in the 3100 block of Houston Boulevard, off Taylorsville Road.More >>
The fire was reported just after midnight in the 3100 block of Houston Boulevard, off Taylorsville Road.More >>
China Lacy said he feels the loss deeply because he and the shooting victim were both young men working to make their neighborhood better.More >>
China Lacy said he feels the loss deeply because he and the shooting victim were both young men working to make their neighborhood better.More >>
The wreck happened around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
The wreck happened around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
A controversial referendum failed to pass in Clark County.More >>
A controversial referendum failed to pass in Clark County.More >>