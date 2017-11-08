Possible explosion leads to fire, house collapse

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as we learn more. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HOUSTON ACRES, KY (WAVE) - A report of a possible explosion at a home led crews to a fire early Wednesday morning.

It was reported just after midnight in the 3100 block of Houston Boulevard, off Taylorsville Road near Hikes Lane.

That's in the city of Houston Acres, within the Louisville Metro.

Within three minutes of getting the call, fire crews arrived at the house to find a fire. Part of the home had collapsed, according to officials.

McMahan Fire, Jeffersontown Fire and St. Matthews Fire are on the scene. Though a possible explosion was reported, crews are not yet sure what started the fire.

